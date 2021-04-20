Cuttack: The Kendrapara twins who were born conjoined with one torso, two heads and three hands, breathed their last at the Sishu Bhawan here Sunday.

According to doctors who were attending the twins, the newborns had two hearts, one vein, two lungs, two kidneys, two legs, three hands, one bladder and one urinary tract.

According to Sishu Bhawan, superintendent, Dr Gyanendra Behera, the chances of survival for such children is slender. The heart of the twins was not functioning and there were other complications also, the doctor informed.

However, the father of the conjoined twins, Umakanta Parida blamed the medical authorities of negligence. “The doctors said they were providing the best available medical treatment to them. However, that did not happen and as a result my daughters died,” he said. He added that he wished to take his babies to somewhere else but for better treatment, but the hospital authorities didn’t allow him to do so.

In medical terminology, twins born with two heads and a single torso are called ‘dicephalic parapagus’. This is a rare case and it occurs one in a million births.

Notably, Ambika, wife of Umakanta of Kani village under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district had given birth to the twins at a private nursing home April 11. They were immediately shifted to Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH) and then to Sishu Bhawan here for better treatment. A four-member team of doctors was formed to look after the twins.

PNN