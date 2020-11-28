Bhawanipatana: Kendu leaves worth lakhs of rupees are literally gathering dust as they have remained unsold without transit permits in Bhawanipatana area of Kalahandi district. The forest department has refused to issue transit permits while Gram sabhas of the villages demand it.

Locals say, Gram sabhas are entitled to collect and sale Kendu leaves. They are supposed to get transit permits for before sales.

As a result, the livelihood of scores of Kendu leaf collectors in the region is at stake.

Reports said, the authorities of the Bhawanipatana Kendu Leaf Division have been apprised of the need for issuing transit permission so that collected leaves can be transported elsewhere, but no step has been taken.

Under various provisions of the Forest Rights Dwellers Act-2006, community forest rights have been applied for Dakibandei and Bhoiguda under Bhawanipatana block; Kelia, Mundiguda, Bagadunguri and Atigan under Junagarh block; Dhaundharpur under Dharmagarh block.

In the current year, 560182 bundles of Kendu leaves have been collected. The authorities have signed an agreement with an agency for sale of these leaves.

Locals had requested the officials of the Kendu leaf division to provide books of transit permission in February this year, keeping in view the livelihood of tribals and other forest dwellers.

Though forest officials of the Kendu leaf division have visited these villages to assess the leaf collection, they refused to give transit permits to gram sabhas.

As per provision 3(1), provision 4(1) of Forest Dwellers Rights Act 2006 and provision 2(1) of the amended guidelines of 2012 and PCCF(KL), Odisha’s letter-3179/2KL(RTI) dated August 25, 2018, gram sabhas themselves can make transit permits and make use of them.

Amid Covid difficulties, the gram sabhas have already prepared transit permits on their own. They are desperate to sell the leaves to clear payments of the leaf collectors.

They had intimated this to the Chief Minister in a letter in July. But they alleged that forest department is creating problem.

They stated in the letter that if the forest department or any other creates hurdles in the sales of leaves, the state government will be responsible for the law and order situation that may accrue.

They pointed out, the SC/ST welfare department has made it clear in its letter 10217/SSD/BBSR dated August 5, 2020, interference of anybody in the rights of the SC/ST under Forest Dwellers’ Act is illegal under provision 3(1) G of Prevention of Atrocities Act-2015.

Garmasabha Mahasangh has demanded an immediate issuance of transit permits to gram sabhas.

PNN