Keonjhar: The state government has decided for redevelopment and renovation of Puruna Bazaar, Sri Sri Baldevjew temple and Old Town here in line with the initiatives taken up in Puri.

As per sources, the development work on the temple premises is in progress while the administration has announced development work for Badadanda, Gundicha temple and its peripheral areas.

Collector Ashish Thakare said that the aim is to develop the holy place and improve its social environment. The Collector announced it at a programme organised at Old Town here Friday.

Puruna Bazaar will be decorated and illuminated to attract tourists and devotees. Beautification of the 540-metre long Badadanda will be carried out along with seating facility for devotees and drinking water provision. Small shops will also be set up alongside the road. Hadabandha pond will also be renovated.