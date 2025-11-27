Keonjhar/Hatadihi: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS), Odisha, has withdrawn the suspension order issued against the chairman and members of Keonjhar Central Cooperative Bank’s managing committee.

The suspension was imposed October 15, 2025 (vide Order No.- 20206) following allegations of irregularities in the bank’s functioning.

The matter later reached the Orissa High Court, which allowed petitioners to file their replies and directed that no coercive action be taken against them until November 15.

Despite the court’s direction, the suspension order was issued the next day, prompting two fresh writ petitions — WP(C) 29820/2025 and WP(C) 29815/2025. The High Court subsequently stayed the suspension.

Acting on the court’s orders, the RCS formally withdrew the suspension through Letter No. 22475 dated November 20, 2025. Another communication, Letter No. 22623 dated November 21, informed the parties that a hearing on the matter will be held at the RCS office December 5.

The case stems from an inquiry report submitted September 16, 2025 regarding alleged irregularities. A show-cause notice was issued to the board September 22, followed by a scheduled hearing October 14.

Petitions challenging the inquiry report were also filed by Debapriya Patra and Golap Naik.