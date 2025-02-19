Keonjhar: The official recognition of seven attractive sites in Keonjhar district as tourism destinations by the state government recently is expected to provide an impetus to the tribal economy of the district blessed with a natural environment, forested hills, waterfalls, rivers, gorges, dams, and religious sites—including temples and monasteries.

The newly recognised sites include are: Tenteinali waterfalls in Telkoi block, Giridibandh waterfalls in Banspal block, Kaijoda waterfalls in Jhumpura block, Kanjhari waterfalls and Barhatipura Shiva temple in Ghatgaon block, Dargadishila, a scenic spot on the banks of the Baitarani River in Anandapur block and Dabarchua dam in Patna block. The Tourism department is optimistic about the growth of the local area and its people due to the much-awaited decision.

“This recognition will attract more tourists to the district. Development will take place in a phased manner, based on specific needs. The total number of designated tourist destinations in Keonjhar has now risen to 23. The initiative will contribute to the growth of the local area and its people,” said Ramesh Chandra Nayak, assistant director of the Tourism Department in Keonjhar. The expansion of tourism is also expected to benefit the tribal economy. “Most of these tourist spots are located in forested and tribal regions,” said Alekh Chandra Patra, a retired field publicity officer.

Beyond these designated sites, Keonjhar is home to numerous other locations with natural beauty and waterfalls. “If these places are also developed, the district can experience economic and social growth while promoting sustainable tourism alongside industries like mining,” said Anil Das, a professor of English at Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar.

Earlier, Sanaghagara, Badaghagara, and Khandadhar waterfalls in Banspal block, Kesharikunda on the banks of the Baitarani River in Champua block, and Gundichaghagi Waterfall on the Musal River in Ghatgaon block had already been granted tourist destination status. Other recognised tourism sites include Handibhanga Waterfall, Murga Mahadev Temple and Waterfall in Joda block, Kanjipani Ghati, Maa Tarini Temple, and Sitabinji, a site of historical and mythological significance in Ghatgaon block. The state government had recently written to all District Collectors, officially recognising 20 new tourist spots across the state, including the seven in Keonjhar.

