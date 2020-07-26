Keonjhar: The Keonjhar administration Sunday declared a partial shutdown in Anandapur Municipality area from Monday until further orders. The move came following detection of ten fresh cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Informing about the shutdown, district collector Ashish Thakare said grocery, vegetable shops and other trading establishments dealing with essential commodities will remain open from 7 am to 2 pm. However, this timing is not applicable for medicine shops.

“During the partial shutdown period, while home delivery and e-commerce services will be allowed to function during the day, banks will operate from 8 am to 12 pm,” he added.

The collector also informed that the campus of the under construction medical college at Kabitra has been shut.

Similarly, a private steel plant in Bansapal block has also been sealed for 14 days after some workers tested positive for COVID-19. He also hinted that the shutdown restrictions might be relaxed in Barbil.

Notably, Keonjhar reported 103 coronavirus cases Sunday which is the highest single day figure so far. With this the district’s tally has gone up to 610. Of them, 219 patients are undergoing treatment at several COVID-19 hospitals while 391 patients have been discharged from the hospitals after their recovery.

PNN