Keonjhar: Women members of the Maa Jungle Janani Self-Help Group (SHG) from Dumurinali village under Junga panchayat in Harichandanpur block of this district came together to construct a road, sources said Saturday.

According to the information received, the village lacked a proper road from Naiguda to Dumurinali, and since the existing dirt road was not maintained, villagers were facing significant difficulties in commuting. It was not even possible to ride bicycles on the kutcha road, and during the rainy season, walking was nearly impossible due to mud.

In response, the women united and decided to improve the road by compacting soil, said the group’s president Bhanumati Mahanta. The group’s secretary, Purnima Mahanta, mentioned that 10 members were involved in the work.

PNN