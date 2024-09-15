Keonjhar: A two-year-old male elephant calf, which was under treatment for the last four days, died Saturday despite efforts adopted by the forest department to save its life.

Divisional Forest Officer, Keonjhar division Dhanraj HD said the calf died at 3.00pm and its carcass was buried in the ground after postmortem. According to sources, Forest department officials rescued the weak and dehydrated calf deserted from its herd, September 10.

Forest department personnel tried to unite it with the herd but could not succeed as the herd did not accept it. The sick calf was unable to eat or swallow anything. Feeding pipe was used for the calf’s food intake and rectal fluid therapy was done for three days, forest officials said.

As per the advice of doctors from Centre for Wildlife, Bhubaneswar, WTI and local VAS treatment was being given. Treatment included fluid therapy and administration of multivitamins and antibiotics. Blood report showed highly compromised liver and kidneys.

PNN