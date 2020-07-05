Thiruvanantapuram: Kerala Health Department Sunday issued a notification extending the enforcement of state’s COVID-19 regulations till July 2021. This means that the people will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid large congregations till next year July 2021. The new regulations known as ‘Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19) Additional Regulations, 2020’, will be in force for a year i.e till July 2021.

The District Collectors have been instructed to ensure due compliance of the regulations in a strict manner. The state government has said that whoever violates the regulations shall be punishable under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.

These are the guidelines which will be in force till July 2021:

Weddings can only be attended by up to 50 people and funerals by 20.

No manner of social gatherings, get-togethers, processions, dharnas, congregations or demonstration can be conducted without written permission from authorities. Participants in such gatherings will not exceed 10 people.

In shops and all other commercial establishments, the maximum number of people or customers allowed at a time shall not exceed 20 depending on the size of the room in order to maintain social distancing of six feet.

Spitting in public places, roads or pavements will be strictly banned.

Passes will not be needed for interstate travel but passengers will need to register at Jagratha e-platform prior to commuting.

PNN/Agencies