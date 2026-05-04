Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trailing as are several of his cabinet colleagues. State Congress president and fighting his own battle in his home turf, Sunny Joseph, said this was a clear trend, and nothing is stopping them from storming to power.

As counting gathers pace, it signals a challenging day for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

As per the latest trends, 14 ministers, including CM Vijayan, are trailing in their respective constituencies. In 2021, Vijayan won Dharmadam with a margin of 50,000 votes.

The Congress-led UDF is leading in 93, the Left in 42, and the BJP in five.

The broader picture, however, points to a strong surge by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which has established a clear lead after early rounds of EVM counting.

The alliance is ahead in a substantial number of seats, indicating that its campaign centred on anti-incumbency, rising prices, corruption allegations, and unemployment may be striking a chord with voters.

The LDF, which had aimed for a historic third consecutive term, is facing visible resistance in several sitting constituencies.

Trailing ministers underline the extent of the challenge, raising questions about vote erosion and the limits of its development and welfare narrative.

Party leaders, including state secretary M.V. Govindan, had expressed confidence ahead of counting, but emerging trends suggest a tougher contest than anticipated.

In contrast, buoyancy is evident in UDF ranks, with early leads reinforcing expectations of a potential return to power.

Celebratory preparations that began in the morning at party offices now appear less premature as numbers consolidate.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, remains limited in terms of seat leads but is looking to make incremental gains and improve its vote share.

As counting progresses across all 140 constituencies under tight security, the focus remains on whether the UDF can convert its early advantage into a decisive mandate, and whether Vijayan’s personal contest will offer any consolation in an otherwise difficult electoral landscape for the Left.

IANS