Thiruvananthapuram: Twelve hours after unprecedented scenes were witnessed when protesting SFI activists stopped Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on a main road here, state Ministers Tuesday were seen extending bouquets to the SFI.

The police have charged the arrested SFI activists with minor charges like obstructing the job of police officials.

State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said the SFI is mainly indulging against the ongoing saffronisation taking place in college campuses and they should be given a handshake.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve asked, “Was it right for the Governor to step out of his car.

“Only after a report on the incident comes out, will we be able to assess things. The incidents which Khan and the chief minister faced should not be seen in the same manner,” said Rajeeve.

Veteran Minister, who handles the Forest portfolio, AK Saseendran said it was the governor who resorted to ‘goondaism’.

“He was in a provocative mood and it was not right for a governor to weave stories to play a hero,” said Saeendran.

It was Monday night that Governor Khan en route to Thiruvananthapuram airport got out of his car to confront black flag-waving SFI protesters and was seen asking them to come near him. He then slammed Chief Minister Vijayan and blamed him for everything.

“The Chief Minister is hatching this conspiracy to harm me physically as he did in Kannur. This is happening at the direction of the CM to hurt me physically. When the CM is part of this conspiracy, what can this police do,” a peeved Khan said, adding that he will not allow the criminals to rule the road.

The security officials were aghast seeing Khan stopping his vehicle and stepping out to challenge the protesters.

Losing his cool, he then asked the police officials if this was the security cover that had been given to him.

The Congress and the BJP quickly came out with statements slamming the collapse of the law and order situation in the state.

Governor Khan, meanwhile, in the night left for Delhi, and according to sources he will be asking for a report from the Vijayan government, even when the central intelligence has already commenced a probe to submit its report to the Centre.

IANS