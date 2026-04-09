Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala crossed the voter turnout of 75 per cent by 5 pm, as polling continued in 140 assembly constituencies Thursday.

The crucial elections will decide whether the ruling LDF will get a straight third term, or if the UDF makes a comeback, or if BJP springs a surprise in an otherwise bipolar battle.

According to Election Commission (EC) figures, by 5 pm, 75.01 per cent of the 2.71 crore voters had cast their vote.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls, a turnout of 74.06 per cent was recorded, and the highest polling the state has seen is 80.5 per cent which was in the 1987 Assembly elections.

The ruling LDF is fighting to retain power, banking on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s model of governance and welfare.

The Congress-led UDF is vying to regain power, seeking to end a decade of Left rule in the state. Amidst this traditionally bipolar contest, the BJP-led NDA is looking to disrupt the duopoly of LDF and UDF and aims to translate its growing vote share into a decisive presence in the state assembly.

The polling appeared to be slowing down slightly in the afternoon as compared to the first half of the day when there was an increase of around 16 per cent in the turnout every two hours.

The turnout was recorded at 16.23 per cent at 9 am, which increased to 33.28 per cent at 11 am and 49.70 per cent at 1 pm, according to EC figures.

However, at 3 pm, turnout of 62.71 per cent was recorded, and it increased to 75.01 per cent at 5 pm, indicating an increase of around 13 per cent.

The figures also showed that Kozhikode district recorded the highest polling percentage of 77.63 per cent and pushed Ernakulam, which had been in the front since morning, to second place with 77.25 per cent at 5 pm.

Constituency-wise, Kunnathunad topped with 81.99 per cent. The lowest turnout came in Kaduthuruthy with 66.81 per cent (all 5 pm data).

Earlier, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar expressed confidence that the current voting trend indicates that a turnout of 90 per cent will be achieved.

Polling in all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala commenced at 7 am.

Political leaders and prominent personalities who cast their votes in the morning included CM Vijayan, Congress leader V D Satheesan, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph and actor Mohanlal.