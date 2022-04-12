Chandikhole: A sharp rise in prices of petroleum products by the Centre has resulted in a corresponding rise in the price of kerosene which is known as the poor man’s fuel, a report said.

The price of kerosene has increased astoundingly during the last four months with kerosene now being sold at Rs 76 per litre here.

Moreover, the government has also reduced the per head quota of kerosene from 2 litre to 1.340 litre which has come as a double whammy for the poor consumers.

Reports said, kerosene was being sold at Rs 15 per litre in April 2020 and it rose to Rs 50 per litre in January 2022. However, its price has now touched Rs 76 per litre with rise in prices of petroleum products by the Union government.

Sources said the use of kerosene is more in rural areas with the majority of the households hailing from poor financial background.

All those who do not have power connection to their households are dependent on kerosene. Beneficiaries Kishan Soren, Mangala Soren, Purusottam Sethi and Anadi Sethi refused to buy kerosene due to price rise.

When contacted, Biswajit Mishra, block supplies officer, Barchana expressed his inability to curtail the price as the rate is fixed by the government.

PNN