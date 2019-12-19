Sambalpur: Keshav Rao, ITS, took over as director (personnel) of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Wednesday.

Rao, a former general manager with BSNL, is a B Tech in electrical engineering from IIT, Bombay and a post graduate from IIM, Ahemdabad.

Rao, brings with him 26 years of experience in HR, vigilance, project execution, planning & operations in telecom industry.

He has served as a director in the Central Vigilance Commission from 2010 to 2015. He also served as a chief vigilance officer of four organisations under the ministry of civil aviation for about two years.

Rao was accorded a warm welcome at MCL headquarters by senior executives and staff on his arrival Wednesday. MCL family wished Rao a successful tenure and said they look forward to achieving greater heights under his leadership.

