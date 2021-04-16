Kesinga: Students of Kesinga College in Kalahandi district Friday staged a demonstration in front of the college demanding online examinations.

Following mask rules and social distancing, Plus III third semester students of Kesinga College organised a peaceful demonstration.

“At a time when COVID-19 situation is getting more and more serious, Sambalpur University has fixed April 27 for offline examinations. For the sake of our health, the authorities should conduct the examinations through online mode, instead of offline,” they demanded.

Alleging that the authorities are least concerned about the health and career of students, they alleged that students of other colleges have also organised demonstrations and are demonstrating demanding online examinations. But the authorities and the government have been turning a deaf ear to their pleas.

The agitating students gave a memorandum to the district Collector through the block development officer (BDO).

PNN