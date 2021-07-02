Bhawanipatna: In a major crackdown Friday, Kesinga police seized around 2.54 quintals of cannabis at Singhabahali village in Kalahandi district. Two persons were arrested in this connection. However, one of their accomplices managed to give a slip to the police personnel.

Sources stated that Kesinga police personnel got information that a resident of Singhabahali village has stacked huge cache of cannabis at a secret place near his house.

Swinging into action, a team of police officials immediately raided the house leading to the seizure and the arrests were made subsequently. Police have not disclosed the identities of the two persons due to reasons of investigation. Kesinga police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe to nab the other accused.

PNN