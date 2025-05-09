Bhubaneswar: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, reports claimed that several critical websites in the state have been hacked by Pakistani cybercriminals. According to sources, the cyber attackers targeted websites of state government departments and other institutions.

Following the incident, the state’s cybersecurity department and police have launched a thorough investigation. Sources indicate that the hackers attempted to gain unauthorised access to the websites’ databases, succeeding in some cases. However, it remains unclear whether any sensitive data was stolen.

The official website of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) has been hacked, allegedly by the Pakistan Cyber Force, the reports said. The site has been compromised since Wednesday, and it was reported to be completely blacked out Thursday. However, no response has been received from the School and Mass Education department regarding this issue.

Cybersecurity experts suggest that this could be an organised cyberattack, possibly orchestrated by a Pakistani hacker group. In response, the state government has directed all government websites to strengthen their security measures further.