Bhubaneswar: The Skill Development & Technical Education (SDTE) department Tuesday announced three major initiatives aimed at improving the quality of diploma-level education in the state. During an event, the department published the third edition of the polytechnic rankings 2024 in presence of Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain. The Quality Council of India (QCI), a government organisation based in New Delhi, was tasked with conducting the ranking exercise.

Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE) bagged the first spot, while KIIT Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar stood second and Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering, Rourkela secured the third rank. Similarly, Government Polytechnic, Jajpur got fourth position followed by Government Polytechnic Bhubaneswar (fifth), Government Polytechnic, Balasore (sixth), DRIEMS Polytechnic, Cuttack (seventh), Government Polytechnic, Bargarh (eighth), Gandhi Institute of Excellent Technocrats, Bhubaneswar (ninth) and Divine Institute of Engineering and Technology, Baripada (10th). “The evaluation involved multiple stages, including field visits to 132 polytechnics across the state. The rankings, which cover both government and private polytechnics, are based on government-approved parameters. These rankings aim to promote healthy competition among polytechnics, ultimately benefiting the students of the state,” department officials said.

Also, the integrated websites for SCTE&VT, DTE&T, CPC, and DSDE were inaugurated to provide streamlined services to diploma and ITI students. Previously, each organisation maintained separate websites, despite data interdependency. The new integrated platform, initiated by SCTE&VT, allows for efficient data exchange and one-stop information access. Each organisation will retain ownership of their respective websites, with relevant data being shared across platforms, the officials said. The CPC website now includes features for registration of aspiring students, alumni, and recruiting agencies, automating the recruitment process. Recognising the need for life skills, including communication, entrepreneurship, and innovation among government polytechnic students for employability, the department has partnered with the renowned organisation Mac Millan to provide life skills training. This programme, starting from the 2024-25 session, will be implemented over three years, targeting students in their second and third years.

Professionally trained trainers from Macmillan will deliver the training at each government polytechnic. The initiative aims to enhance employability and foster an entrepreneurial mindset among students. These initiatives reflect state’s dedication to providing quality education, improving student services, and fostering the holistic development of polytechnic students, paving the way for a brighter future.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP