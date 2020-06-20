Cuttack: Continuing its effort to develop equipments to fight coronavirus, the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Khapuria here has developed a multi-station hand sanitiser dispenser.

The institute had earlier developed an automatic hand sanitiser dispenser.

“It has the virtue of making many people free from virus at a given time. It can be operated without electricity. It has paddles attached to it. To get some sanitiser, the user has to press the paddle with their foot. The tank attached to it has a capacity to hold 500 litres of sanitiser. The lecturers of welder and fitter trades have developed the machine, spending Rs 30,000,” informed Khapuria ITI principal Hrusikesh Mohanty.

Prior to this, the institute had also developed a mobile swab sample collecting machine, two robots to assist health staff in attending COVID-19 patients and a sanitisation tunnel to keep the deadly virus at bay.

It is worth mentioning here that the robots were developed by some lecturers of the institute with technical assistance from SakRobotix Lab. Both the robots are of three feet height and can carry food, water and medicines weighing around 20 kg on their trays. The robots can move through their wheels and help the nurses and health staff in attending the COVID-19 patients. Both the robots have wireless communication protocol system and doctors can keep tabs on the patients through the robots.

