Khariar: Khariar King Dr Jitamitra Prasad Singh Deo, a noted historian, archaeologist and researcher, passed away Sunday in his palace at Khariar town under Nuapada district. He was 80.

Singh Deo complained of chest pain shortly after lunch around 1 pm Sunday and died a while later at the royal residence. His wife, Queen Rajashree Devi, was by his side. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo expressed his deep condolences on the sad demise of the Khariar King.

Born August 29, 1946 in Khariar, Singh Deo completed higher education at Ravenshaw College in Cuttack. He was widely respected as a historian and lover of literature. Through extensive research, he brought several historical sites of Nuapada district to public attention. Singh Deo authored 19 books on history and archaeology, contributing significantly to the documentation and preservation of the region’s heritage. He authored several notable works, including Prehistoric Rock Art of Yogimath, Cultural Profile of South Kosala, History of the Chauhan Dynasty Rule of Patna State (Odisha), Jagannath Culture from Upper Mahanadi to Lower Mahanadi, Ghatghumra Rock Art Copper Plates, Sarbhapuriya Dynasty, Classical Stone Seals of the Panduvamsi Dynasty, The Originity of the Jagannath Deity, Tantric Art of Odisha, Character Assassination in Modern History and Odisha.

In recognition of his extensive research and scholarly contributions, Sambalpur University and Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Tirupati, conferred honorary doctorates on him. He also served as president of the Khadial Sahitya Samiti. Following the death of Khariar King Anup Singh Deo, Jitamitra was formally crowned in 2004. He is survived by two sons, Crown Prince Devdev Singh Deo and Prince Ambarish Singh Deo, and a daughter, Princess Srikala Devi. According to a statement issued by the royal palace, the coronation of Crown Prince Devdev Singh Deo will be held at 10 am Monday. The last rites of Jitamitra Singh Deo will be performed afterward at the Nehena ghat riverbank.