Los Angeles: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed her family will forgo their annual Christmas Eve celebration. This is the first time in 42 years that Khloe Kardashian’s family will not have a Christmas party. The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star shared the update on Twitter. Kardashian’s comments came after a social media user enquired her about the annual festivities.

“The COVID-19 cases are getting out of control in CA (California). So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe,” Kardashian said. “Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must,” added Kardashian.

Last month, the entrepreneur optimistically said they would be able to hold a close-knit annual bash.

“I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that, but we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe,” she had tweeted.

The decision comes weeks after Kardashian’s sister, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was criticised. She had shared photos from a lavish party held on a private island to celebrate her birthday in October. The decision to hold a birthday bash drew a lot of flak.

West said she celebrated her birthday with close friends and family after ‘two weeks of multiple health screens’. She had said that everyone was asked to quarantine’. West added she was ‘humbly reminded of how privileged my life is’.

Many social media users said the post was tone deaf and reflected West’s ignorance amid raging pandemic.