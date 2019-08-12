Mumbai: No ’80s teen can forget the loveless marriage of Rekha and Kabir Bedi, and then his ultimate betrayal when he throws her off the boat to the crocodiles in ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ that completed over three decades of its release Monday, and veteran actor Kabir said it remains his biggest hit.

“31st anniversary of ‘Khoon Bhari Maang'(1988), starring Rekha and me, directed by Rakesh Roshan. He called when I was shooting ‘Magnum P.I.’ with Tom Selleck in Hawaii,” Kabir tweeted.

“Why me? I asked, Bollywood on strike? He said: The hero becomes the villain, no hero will accept. My biggest hit,” the 73-year-old said.

31st ANNIVERSARY OF KHOON BHARI MAANG (1988), starring Rekha and me, directed by Rakesh Roshan. He called when I was shooting @MagnumPICBS with Tom Selleck in Hawai. Why me, I asked, Bollywood on strike? He said: The hero becomes the villain, no hero will accept. My biggest hit. pic.twitter.com/UzhbayiOrg — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) August 12, 2019

‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ is a remake of the Australian mini-series ‘Return to Eden’ (1983).

Rekha starred as a wealthy widow who is almost killed by her husband and sets out for revenge. The film was remade in Telugu as Gowthami, starring Suhasini, in Tamil as Thendral Sudum starring Radhika and in Marathi Bharla Malwat Rakhtaana starring Kavita Radheshyam.

Kabir’s career has spanned three continents covering India, the US and especially Italy among other European countries in three media: film, television and theatre.

He is noted for his role as Emperor Shah Jahan in ‘Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story’.

He is best known in Italy and Europe for ‘Sandokan’ and for his role as the villainous Gobinda in the 1983 James Bond film ‘Octopussy’.

IANS