Khurda: Blowing the lid off the sensational murder of a bar employee here July 14, the district police claimed to have arrested six persons from near Ranpur forests in Nayagarh and recovered weapons ‘used in the killing’ from their possession, Thursday.

According to Khurda superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Pratap Swain, Mrutyunjay Nayak (29), his brother Dhananjay Nayak (28), Amit Kumar Pradhan (23) and Nandan Behera (20), Rakesh Sahoo (23) of Daleiputa and Debakanta Das (25) of Lokeswarpur under Khurda Town police limits here have been taken into custody for killing Amiya Barik, an employee of a bar under Khurda Town police limits here, July 14 evening. The SP, in a media briefing, said that the footage from the CCTV installed near the crime scene and a few eyewitnesses helped crack the case. The accused are history-sheeters as they have multiple criminal cases registered against them with Nayapalli police.

“We tracked the mobile phones of the accused to track them. We’ve recovered a blood-stained shirt and murder weapons as well. The luxury car in which they had come to the bar and fled as well besides a motorcycle has also been recovered from them,” Swain said.

The incident took place when Nayak, along with a few of his friends, had come to booze at the bar July 14.

“While parking the car, they had a heated exchange of words with a security guard at the parking lot. Soon after, they left the place to buy some sharp weapons from a nearby hardware store. On return, they failed to find the security guard and instead attacked Barik who was standing near the parking lot with one of his colleagues. Barik’s colleague, however, managed to flee the scene,” the SP informed.

Barik suffered multiple stabbing injuries and succumbed at the spot. Soon after, a case (243/20) was registered in this regard and five special teams were formed to track the culprits.

Swain said, “After the incident, the accused initially fled to Kandhamal and then to Brahmapur via Boudh. On being informed by the Nayagarh police, we nabbed them from near Ranpur forests. Charge-sheet will be filed within a month.”