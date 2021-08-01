Khurda: While many insist that Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir apples can’t be grown in hot climate of Odisha, a farmer from Arikama village under Bolagarh block in Khurda district has proven them wrong.

Arun Kumar Nayak, who studied only till Class VIII, has successfully turned a patch of his land into an apple orchard here and has been a source of inspiration for many.

Narrating about his success story, Arun said the seed of the desire to grow Himachal Pradesh apple in his land was implanted in his mind after he saw YouTube videos of apple farming there.

“I then consulted agriculture experts, got my soil tested and prepared accordingly. I gathered information about an organisation in Himachal Pradesh from YouTube and placed an order for 30 saplings. I planted the saplings in pits each measuring three feet wide and three feet deep. Organic manure such as cow dung was used,” he said.

“Initially, three saplings withered and died. But I did not lose hope. I kept on working in my garden, tending to the saplings. Six to eight months later, the saplings had already grown to small trees and they began flowering. Seeing apple trees in my garden laden with apples, my joy knew no bound,” he narrated.

Arun said he had to wait for one-and-a-half tears to see apples in his garden. “This is the first time that the trees have born fruits. I have been told that each tree will give 10 to 20 kilograms of apples. Thereafter, the production will increase as the trees grow older.

Arun is also growing top-quality guava and Indian Jujube in his farmland. He said he had ordered the guava and Indian Jujube saplings online. Only organic manure is being used in his farm. Besides these, he is also raising fish.

Speaking about Arun’s achievements, a fellow villager Judhishtira Nayak said Arun may not be highly qualified, but his self-confidence, dedication and ‘never say die’ attitude has transformed him into a successful farmer. As things stand, youths and other farmers from the village and nearby areas are taking a page from his book, he added.

PNN