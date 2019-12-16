Khurda: The medicine store owner who along with a pediatric doctor was shot at from point blank range at a clinic here Sunday evening succumbed to death Monday.

The doctor is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Dr Manas Das has a clinic at Badasankha, near the district headquarters hospital. Kurshna Chandra Sahoo alias Santosh, the deceased, of Baniatangira village, ran a medicine store from the same clinic.

Like any other day, Dr Manas was at his clinic Sunday, attending his patients. The clinic usually closes at 5pm. But Sunday there were more patients because of which the clinic remained open even after the usual closing time.

In the mean time, two men walked down to the clinic. The one who wore a full pant, a shirt and a monkey cap went into the doctor’s chamber, posing as a patient. Inside, before anyone could guess the motive of the unidentified man, he shot two rounds at the doctor from a point blank range.

Hearing the gunshot sound and cries of patients, Santosh came out of his shop and seeing the miscreant running out from the clinic tried to catch a hold of him. In order to avoid being caught, the miscreant also fired at Santosh.

Both Dr Manas and Santosh received bullets in their stomachs. Taking advantage of people being terrified after the incident, the miscreant duo fled the spot.

Dr Manas and Santosh were first rushed to Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) and were then shifted to a Bhubaneswar based private hospital as their condition deteriorated.

The CCTV cameras have captured the entire incident, starting from the arrival of the miscreants to them leaving the spot. While the police are inspecting the captured visual, they are yet to identify the shooter and his accomplice.

Superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Swain said he and a police team had visited the spot after the incident. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. Checking at all the entry and exit points has been intensified and all the police stations have been shared the video footage. The authorities are yet to link any cause to the firing.

A case (case no-467/19) under section 307 of Indian Penal Code and under sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act has been registered at Khurda Adarsh police station in this regard.

