Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Road Division under East Coast Railway (ECoR) has recorded significant growth in digital ticketing during the first six months of the current financial year.

According to ECoR sources, overall sales through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) rose by 7.8 per cent, reflecting growing passenger confidence in digital booking modes. Ticket sales via Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) increased by 34.8 per cent, while mobile ticketing surged by 85 per cent compared to the previous year. The figures indicate a steady shift towards digital adoption, reducing dependency on physical counters and enhancing convenience for passengers.

The rising preference for digital platforms has made train travel smoother, faster, and more hassle-free. Passenger trust in e-ticketing, ATVMs, and mobile-based UTS has significantly improved, enabling quicker, queue-free, and technology-driven services. The ease of booking tickets anytime, anywhere, coupled with integrated digital payment options such as UPI, cards, and net banking, has further accelerated the adoption of digital ticketing.