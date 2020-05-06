Khurda: A revenue inspector (RI) sustained grievous injuries when he was allegedly attacked by some workers of an illegal stone quarry here during a raid by Khurda tehsil authorities Wednesday.

Victim Prasanta Kumar Sarangi, the RI of Golabai, has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) with a fractured left hand and head injuries, police said.

Jankia police detained four persons in connection with the incident. “The injured RI has lodged a written complaint in connection with the attack,” said a

police officer.

According to sources, some people have been quarrying stones illegally in Khurda area even during the ongoing lockdown over novel coronavirus. These stone mafia have been sending huge quantities of stones to the crusher units for last several days. Reports regarding the illegal stone quarrying were published in a section of the media recently,

sources said. Taking the issue seriously, a team from Khurda tehsil led by tehsildar Shuvendu Samal raided an illegal stone quarry at Brajamohanpur here Wednesday. “Some workers at the quarry hurled stones at the tehsil officials. The RI of Golabai sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to the DHH. A few employees of Khurda tehsil also sustained injuries in the attack,” Police said. On being informed, Jankia police reached the spot and captured four of the attackers. The tehsil officials and police also seized seven trucks, a power tiller, four pieces of other machine and three bikes from the spot.