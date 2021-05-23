Khurda: In a major crackdown, a Special Squad comprising of the Khurda town police seized over 150 litres of country liquor which was being illegally transported in a private ambulance, Sunday.

According to a Khurda town police official, the vehicle carrying the huge cache of country liquor was intercepted near Haladia market area. The contraband was packed in three bags, the official said.

“We got confirmed information about the illegal transportation of country liquor in the morning. The vehicle was coming from Athagarh to Haladia and we apprehended it when it was close to its destination,” IIC of Khurda town police station Sanjay Pattanayak expressed.

“However, the arrested ambulance driver Saroj Tripathy was unable to produce any valid documents supporting the legality of liquor found in the ambulance. Following this, he was arrested and forwarded to a local court, the police station IIC further said.

Khurda town police have launched a probe in this connection to find out link of Saroj with other gangs, if any. Police has been trying to ascertain if the bootlegger is a history-sheeter, the IIC added.

PNN