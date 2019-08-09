Bhubaneswar: Distribution of free sanitary napkins under the state government’s ambitious Khusi scheme will start in Subarnapur, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Jharsuguda and Kandhamal districts soon.

This was revealed at a review meeting chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das recently.

The meeting said till now the distribution of sanitary napkins up to school point has been completed in the above mentioned districts. Likewise, distribution of napkins from storage point to schools has begun under Berhampur Municipal Corporation, Rourkela Municipal Corporation and in Jagatsinghpur district.

Under the KhusI scheme, the state government has decided to distribute free sanitary napkins to adolescent girls in Class VI to XII in all government and government aided schools in 314 blocks and five Municipal Corporations.

The health minister reviewed the programme under which each girl student will be given 18 beltless sanitary napkins per month. The target beneficiaries under the scheme are 16,81,690 students in 29,557 schools across the state.

The meeting also revealed that the first quarter purchase order was issued January 18, 2019 for 9,08,18,936 pieces of napkins. The napkins have already been delivered at 319 designated storage points situated at block and municipal corporation levels. Similarly, the second quarter purchase order has already been issued for 9,16,32,546 napkins.