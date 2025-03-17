Peshawar: The ruling party of Pakistan’s province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) slammed the Centre’s policy to deport Afghan refugees back as “inhumane.”

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of KP stated that his government would decide whether to follow the Centre’s directives to expel Afghans residing in the province after March 31, local media reported.

He denounced the Centre’s policy on Afghan refugees as “inhumane and oppressive,” reports the leading Pakistani daily, Dawn.

“I am not in favour of Afghans’ repatriation as per the policy of the federal government. I will decide what suits me, suits the culture and traditions of KP,” Gandapur said.

Gandapur further stated that it was “wrong and inhuman” to forcefully send back Afghans without any arrangements for them in their country. He referred to the forced repatriation of Afghans as a “violation of basic human rights.”

Further divulging on the matter, he said that the federal government had not contacted him on this issue; rather, he was criticised when he suggested negotiations with Afghanistan, though the federal government had earlier agreed with him on the issue of talks with Afghanistan.

Islamabad has, time and again, blamed Afghan migrants for security concerns, citing their alleged involvement in militant activities and crime.

The KP Chief Minister argued that those with no criminal record should be allowed to stay and be granted Pakistani citizenship, reports the country’s leading newspaper, The Express Tribune.

Addressing the rise in terrorism, Gandapur questioned the federal government’s handling of security.

“Today, I openly say that resurgence in militancy is the failure of the authorities at the helm of affairs and incompetency of the federal government and institutions,” Gandapura said.

KP hosts the largest Afghan refugee population in Pakistan, with Peshawar accommodating the highest number. According to the United Nations, more than 800,000 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan since Pakistan started its repatriation policy.

Many refugees have been living in the province for decades, running businesses or working in various sectors. Afghan refugees living in KP have urged Pakistani authorities not to force them to leave the country by March 31.

They claim that their third generation was settled in Pakistan, and the Taliban administration in Kabul openly refused to accept them as Afghan nationals, local media reported.

Several media reports revealed that Afghan refugees are facing continuous harassment and abuse in Pakistan. They have called on the Afghan Government and Human Rights organisations to take action on their behalf.

The refugees stated that despite holding valid legal documents, they face the threat of illegal detention, deportation and discrimination.

