Mumbai: The gorgeous Kiara Advani is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra. The lovebirds both Kiara and Siddharth celebrated their New Year in Maldives itself.

During this, the actress also shared some of her sizzling photos on Instagram, which have been now going viral. However, Kiara and Siddharth are not seen together in any of the photos. The two have been sharing pictures on their respective social media handles.

Recently, Kiara shared a photo on her Insta story in which she is seen lying on the beach. In this photo, Kiara is wearing a bikini of grey color and over it she wore a yellow shirt.

On the other hand, Sidharth is also sharing photos and videos from the Maldives vacation. The actor shared a video of himself jumping into the pool to wish his fans on New Year. “Can’t wait to jump into 2021! Happy New Year everyone, Here’s to a healthy prosperous year ahead. Peace n Happiness,” he wrote.

Sidharth and Kiara were also seen together at the Mumbai airport earlier this week while leaving for Maldives.

On professional front, the actress has recently appeared in the film Indoo Ki Jawani. The film hit on the big screen December 11. It is the first film to be released after theaters were opened. Kiara will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo also starring Varun Dhawan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aryan and in Sher Shah with her alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra.

Rumored boyfriend Siddharth will also share the screen with Kiara in SherShah. This will be the first time the two will be seen together in a film.