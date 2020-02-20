Mumbai: The annual calendar of the famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani always creates a flutter in the celebrity world. Many Hindi film actors and actresses featured in it, but the most discussed among them are Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

The topless photoshoots of both actresses are grabbing the eyeballs. But in the meantime, there are a few people who have started making fun of this photoshoot of Kiara, following which memes started surfacing on social media.

Actually Kiara shared her topless photo on Twitter, after which people started making fun of her. Most people shared memes about Kiara’s film Kabir Singh.

In the memes, Kiara was seen draped in a sari (via phoptoshop) whereas in the orginal shoot, Kiara was actually holding a big leaf in the front but nothing was left to imagination. The photoshopped image gave rise to the memes on the social media. Some even added Kabir Singh’s funny stills to make it hilarious.

Let’s take a look:

Johnny Lever did the same before it was cool.. pic.twitter.com/mgjLBkGgAe — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 18, 2020

If pattia is your thing !! pic.twitter.com/ZKlr3Rz8Je — ऋषि™ 🇮🇳 (@reshoe_) February 18, 2020

On professional front, Kiara will be seen next in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah which is slated to hit screens July 3, 2020. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar on Eid 2020 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.