Purusottampur: High drama was witnessed after Purusottampur block chairperson Surya Naryan Panda in Ganjam district, who had tendered his resignation, withdrew the letter and rejoined the post Monday. He said that he was kidnapped and threatened with life, which compelled him to resign from his post and even file an FIR against his own party.

In the three-tier panchayat election, Surya Naryan Panda was elected as the block chairperson from Biju Janata Dal (BJD). But he resigned from the post October 25 citing personal reasons. In this regard, he had sent his resignation letter to the district Collector and Chattrapur sub-Collector.

Panda’s resignation had triggered a political storm among the party members while the BJP and Congress tried to take advantage of the situation, sources said.

However, in a sudden turn of event, Panda just after a month of his resignation, surprisingly returned back to the block and submitted application to Purusottampur BDO Simanchal Mohanty seeking rejoining.

When Panda was asked in this regard, he replied, “I had not given resignation willingly. I was kidnapped by some miscreants and threatened with life risk. I was forced to file my resignation.”

Panda further said that he returned to the block and rejoined in his position as he respects his party.

BDO Simanchal Mohanty accepted the application of Panda and allowed him rejoining. Panda has officially assumed charges.

Panda highlighted that the life threats forced him to submit a written complaint at the police station against his party (BJD). “The statements I had given before the media were false,” said Panda.

When the reporters asked Panda regarding the names of the miscreants who had kidnapped him, he refused to reveal.

PNN