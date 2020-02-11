Bhubaneswar: P Priyankarani Patra – the name may not ring a bell for many, but for Ghanashyam Jena, he can never forget this name because Patra is the reason why he is still alive.

Patra, a resident of Digapahandi in Ganjam district, was critically injured in a road mishap and was admitted to Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar. The doctors treating her had declared her brain dead February 3, following which her husband and father-in-law had expressed their desire to donate her vital organs.

Of the two harvested kidneys, one was transplanted on Ghanashyam Jena in Apollo hospital and the procedure took six hours to complete. The second kidney was transplanted on Firoz Sahu in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Ghanashyam was discharged from the hospital February 10. He and his family members expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the doctors and last but not the least the family members of Patra.

Firoz Sahu is learnt to be doing well at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

On this occasion, CM Patnaik gave a pat on the back of the doctors of Apollo hospital and SCBMCH at a meeting held in Lok Seva Bhawan Monday.

Terming the first cadaveric kidney transplantation as a milestone in the field of Odisha health service, the CM said in the coming days the government would provide all facilities required for organ transplantation.

While Health Minister Naba Kishore Das lauded the doctors, 5T secretary V K Pandian observed organ donation as a noble act. Through this, many lives can be saved. “In coming days, the government will provide all sorts of facilities for this. If required, helicopters can also be utilised for transporting harvested organs,” he added.

On this occasion, SCBMCH’s Nephrology Department head Dr Chittaranjan Kar and Apollo Hospital’s Urology department head Dr Sameeran Das briefed about the process of harvesting from cadaver to their transplantation on patients.

Among others, the doctors of Apollo Hospital and SCBMCH who constituted the teams were also present.

