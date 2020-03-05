Pallekele: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard became Wednesday the first player in the history of T20 cricket to feature in 500 matches when he took the field against Sri Lanka for the first T20I here.

Following him at second place are teammates Dwayne Bravo with 453 matches and Chris Gayle is at the third spot as he has featured in 404 T20 matches.

Pollard was congratulated by teammates on his landmark day before the start of the T20I and was also presented with a special jersey to mark the occasion.

The jersey had the all-rounder’s name at the back along with the number 500.

Pollard plays in all the major T20 leagues in the world including the IPL, the Big Bash in Australia and the PSL (Pakistan Super League). Prior to the game against Sri Lanka, he has played 72 T20 games for the West Indies and has scored 1,123 runs with a highest of 68 and a strike rate of 132.27. In the IPL he has played for Mumbai Indians.

