BHUBANESWAR: “India enjoys demographic dividend and our young population is capable of taking the country to new heights”, Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, told the graduating students at the 15th annual convocation of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar Saturday.

Bachelors, Masters and Ph.D. degrees were awarded to 6,578 students of 2018 – 19 graduating batch at the annual convocation, which was also attended by Surjya Narayana Patro, Speaker, Odisha Legislative Assembly and Aparajita Sarangi, MP, Lok Sabha among other dignitaries.

Asserting that technology has become the main driver of change in the modern world, Birla said that Indian informational technology professionals are in key positions and making key contributions for their companies and to the industry all over the world. “Development of new technology has become necessary for the progress and Indian youth with their education, skill and motivation can bring prosperity to the country”, he stated.

He thanked Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS for providing free education to 30,000 tribal children through Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). “On one hand KIIT is providing world-class higher education to the aspiring young generation, on the other hand KISS is empowering tribal children with education and skills”, Birla said in his convocation address.

Speaking on the occasion, Surjya Narayana Patro asked students to create new knowledge and use their knowledge to make the life of coming generations better. “Global warming and environmental degradation are posing a threat to the very existence of humankind. I hope you will use your education to develop new technologies to tackle these challenges”, he told the graduating students.

Expressing best wishes to the students, Prof. Ved Prakash, Chancellor, KIIT, in his address, said, “KIIT has been chosen as an institution of eminence from amongst a pool of over 900 degree awarding institutions of higher learning in the country”.

Trisha Chatterjee (MBBS), Swagat Khatai, (M.Tech.) and Baidehi Ghosh (B.Tech. – CSc.) won ‘Founder’s Gold Medals’ for their outstanding all round and academic performance. Similarly, 20 students were awarded ‘Chancellor’s Gold Medal’, while 23 students got ‘Vice Chancellor’s Silver Medal’.

Eighty-five research scholars were awarded Ph.D. degrees.