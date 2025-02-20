Bhubaneswar: A high-level probe committee investigating the KIIT University case will conduct voice spectrography to verify the authenticity of multiple voice messages circulating online, allegedly featuring conversations between Advik Srivastava and Prakriti Lamsal.

The forensic analysis aims to determine whether the recordings are genuine or manipulated. The leaked audio clips have fuelled controversy, prompting officials to take necessary steps to uncover the truth.

The fact-finding team continued its investigation for the second consecutive day into the death of Lamsal.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Higher Education Department Wednesday announced the launch of a 24×7 help desk to ensure the safe return of Nepali students who left the campus and to support those still residing at KIIT Deemed University.

The department also released four helpline numbers (0674-2396550, 0674-2323401, 0674-2323402, 0674-2323403) and a WhatsApp number (9124620605) for students seeking assistance.

Lamsal, a third-year B.Tech (Computer Science) student, allegedly died by suicide Sunday after facing repeated harassment from her estranged boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, a B.Tech (Mechanical) student. Police arrested Srivastava from Bhubaneswar Airport on Monday while he was attempting to flee the city.

Meanwhile, students who staged protests demanding justice for Lamsal were allegedly forcefully evicted from the campus. Reports also suggest that university authorities assaulted some protesters during the eviction.