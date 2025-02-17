Bhubaneswar: After facing backlash on social media, KIIT University urged Nepali students to return to campus.

In a post on X, KIIT said, “An unfortunate incident took place late in the evening yesterday on the KIIT campus. Immediately after the incident, police investigated the matter and apprehended the culprit.”

APPEAL! There was an unfortunate incident which took place late in the evening yesterday on the KIIT campus. Immediately after the incident, police investigated the matter and apprehended the culprit. The KIIT administration has taken all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the… pic.twitter.com/0o3vFs2TWi — KIIT – Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) February 17, 2025

The university administration added that efforts were being made to restore normalcy on campus and in hostels to allow academic activities to resume.

KIIT also issued an appeal to Nepali students who have left or are planning to leave, urging them to return and resume their classes.

Earlier, the university had issued a notice ordering all international students from Nepal to vacate the campus immediately.

Reports suggest that the students were escorted to Cuttack railway station via the university’s transport.

Worth mentioning, a third-year B-Tech student from Nepal died allegedly by suicide in KIIT hostel leading to tension on the campus, police said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Prakriti Lamsal from Nepal.

