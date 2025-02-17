Kathmandu: The Nepali government Monday addressed concerns after reports surfaced about the death of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha.

“It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in the hostel of KIIT University in Odisha, India, and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted from the hostel,” Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said in a statement.

Oli added that the government is working on the matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities in India.

Taking to the X, Oli wrote, “Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference.”

Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference. #Nepal #Odisha — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) February 17, 2025

Also read: Nepali student death at KIIT University: Ex-boyfriend arrested, Nepali students sent home

The Nepali government has assured that it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Worth mentioning, a third-year B-Tech student from Nepal died allegedly by suicide in KIIT hostel leading to tension on the campus, police said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Prakriti Lamsal from Nepal.