Mumbai: Reality television star Kim Kardashian, who recently confirmed that she is officially single, has a word of appreciation for the formerly incarcerated singer David Jassy.

‘The Kardashians’ star took to the Stories section of her Instagram and re-shared a post from David, who performs under the stage name Dawda.

Kardashian wrote in the video: “David Jassy also spent 15 years inside San Quentin prison where I got to meet him and spend time with him learning about his music program and ear hustle podcast, proud he is home and making music.”

David, who hails from Sweden, was charged with one count of murder, along with an additional count of assault with a deadly weapon in 2008 when he got into a road rage and involuntarily killed jazz musician John Osnes. He remained in custody on $1 million bail, facing a possible life-with-parole prison term.

March 4, 2010, Jassy was sentenced to 15 years to life imprisonment. He was scheduled to be eligible for parole in 2024. On March 27, 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom commuted Jassy’s sentence to time served and he was released from prison on parole.

Meanwhile, earlier Kardashian shared that she is single, and her kids are setting her up. Some of her kids want her to pair up with basketball players while some want her to date streamers.

She recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, and told the chat show host, Jimmy Fallon, “It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up like they are ready now. And, I’m not. They’re so particular, that they come home (from school) and make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player”.

“And then, some of my kids want me to be with streamers. They try to sneakily set me up, and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now’,” she added.

