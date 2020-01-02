Banarpal: Slogans like ‘Every drop counts’, ‘Water is precious’ and ‘Water is Life’ does not seem to have any meaning at Talamula village under this block in Angul district. There are a large number of water kiosks without taps resulting in incessant waste of water creating puddles on the road.

Talamula villagers said that 70 water kiosks have been set up in areas like Talamula crematorium, Gada Talamula and Patna Sahi.

“For last couple of months, over 20 kiosks are without taps. Even after our procurement of daily quota, water from these kiosks gushes out,” some villagers alleged.

The village road is devoid of drains and hence water accumulates at many parts creating problems. Also the accumulation is creating health problems as water in the potholes is turning out to be breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Villagers have urged the district administration to immediately fit taps in the kiosks to prevent the unnecessary waste of water.

When contacted, block development officer (BDO) Swarupananda Sahu said officers of the concerned department would be sent to the village soon the problem will be rectified.

