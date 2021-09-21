We all know that kitchen plays an important role in weight loss journey, but do we know that many commonly used spices in our kitchen also help in this campaign. Yes, there are many spices that help in reducing weight.

Below are a few daily spices that we use in the kitchen that might help us in reducing the weight:

Turmeric: – Turmeric has antibiotic properties, due to which drinking it in milk has many benefits. Along with this, it is also anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory. After having it, heat is produced in the body, due to which the digestive system works well, metabolism increases.

Cinnamon: – Drinking cinnamon mixed with water in the morning also increases the metabolic rate, so it also leads to weight loss. Not only this, if someone is insulin resistant, then cinnamon breaks the carbohydrates consumed by him and the weight stays under control.

Cumin: – Today’s dieticians are often seen advising cumin water. Actually its use helps a lot in reducing weight. Inflate a spoonful of cumin seeds in water for overnight and drink this water in the morning, it will reduce the weight fast.

Fenugreek: – Fenugreek contains a lot of fiber, taking it makes you feel full for a long time and does not feel hungry. This gives a feeling of satisfaction and does not feel like eating food in a hurry and weight is reduced.

Cardamom: – Taking a cardamom with warm water before sleeping at night increases the metabolic rate, which helps in weight loss. It contains melatonin which increases the metabolic rate, which burns fat faster.

Black pepper: – From cough and cold to removing congestion, black pepper has many benefits. Similarly, it also helps in weight loss. You can put it over salad or fruits or you can also take it by adding green tea and turmeric milk.