Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor says filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are two of the coolest, fun loving and most entertaining people he knows.

Arjun Monday shared a photograph of himself with ‘Koffee King’ Karan and ‘Gully Girl’ Zoya, bantering that their films were also ‘not shabby’.

“Two of the coolest, fun and most entertaining people I know! Their films aren’t too shabby either Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar,” he captioned the image on Twitter.

The three were travelling back from a film festival in Melbourne.

Arjun will next be seen in ‘Panipat’, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

IANS