Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the IPL opener here Saturday.

Invited to bat, CSK rode on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unbeaten fifty and contributions from skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Robin Uthappa (28) to manage a modest 131 for five.

Dhoni, playing for the first time after 12 seasons without wearing the captain’s armband, slammed seven fours and a six in his 38-ball innings.

In reply, KKR overhauled the target, scoring 133 for four in 18.3 overs.

For KKR, Umesh Yadav snapped two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) and Andre Russell (1/38) also kept things in check as CSK found the going tough at the Wankhede stadium.

Dwayne Bravo was the most successful bowler for CSK, snapping 3 for 20 in his quota of four overs. Mitchell Santner (1/31) took one.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 131 for 5 in 20 overs (MS Dhoni 50 not out; Umesh Yadav 2/20).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 133 for 4 in 18.3 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 44; Dwayne Bravo 3/20).

PTI