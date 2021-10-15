Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and decided to field in the IPL-2021 summit clash being played here Friday against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). KKR have retained the same team that played in Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals, which means that there is no place in the playing XI for Andre Russell.

The teams:

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood