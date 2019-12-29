Mumbai: A new Instagram picture of cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty has been going viral on social media. The new picture has further added to the speculations of the two seeing each other. The rumoured couple has often shared pictures together on social media.

On Saturday, the cricketer took to Instagram to share the picture, which shows the two inside a phone booth. Rahul is holding an old-school receiver, while Athiya can be seen laughing next to him. The caption is a reference to the film Hera Pheri: “Hello, devi prasad….?”

The post got reactions from not only cricketer Hardik Pandya, who called the two ‘cuties’, but also from Athiya’s dad, actor Suniel Shetty, who commented with a series of laughing emojis.

In November, Athiya received a birthday wish from Rahul. “Happy birthday @athiyashetty,” Rahul wrote alongside a picture. He even posted a monkey emoji with it. Reacting to the photo, Athiya shared multiple black hearts for him. Rumours of their relationship began when fashion designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about Rahul on Instagram in August. Athiya had put up a motivational message on Instagram which read– ‘Trust the timing of your life.’ Phadnis commented: “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ….. Kuala Lumpur ????” To which, Athiya replied: “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!”

In a Bombay Times interview, the cricketer refused to confirm his relationship status and said, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.” Athiya was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.