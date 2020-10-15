Dubai: It may seem strange, but Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul wants Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers banned from the IPL. The ban should be implemented in the next edition of the IPL according to KL Rahul. The batsman made the comment during an Instagram interview with Virat Kohli. Incidentally Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“To start off, I think I would ask IPL to ban you and AB (de Villiers) for next year. Once you have achieved a certain amount of runs, I think, the people should say ‘it’s enough’. Once you get 5,000 runs it’s enough, now you guys let the others do the work,” Rahul said.

It has not been a good tournament so far for KXIP under Rahul’s captaincy even though the batsman himself has got runs under his belt. KXIP have lost six of the seven games they played so far. On the other hand, Virat and ABD’s RCB have won five of the seven games. Both batsmen have been in tremendous form. In fact, after their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a couple of days back, Virat had called De Villiers ‘Super Human’ for the innings he played. The two bond off the field quite well also.

Rahul found it difficult to describe his team’s performance in the ongoing edition of the IPL. He was at a loss for words when Virat asked him to explain the string in defeats. “We started well in the tournament, we then lost some close games. Honestly I have no answers why such a thing happened. Just have to keep coming hard in the next seven and win a few,” Rahul said.

Well the job on hand is definitely going to be tough keeping in mind that KXIP take on RCB in a short span of time from now. With both Virat and ABD in prime form, the task will be cut out for the KXIP bowlers.