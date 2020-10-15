Dubai: South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was an unknown entity before IPL-2020 began. Not anymore. Anrich Nortje playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) has troubled batsmen of all teams with his sharp pace and variations. During the game played Wednesday against Rajasthan Royals (RR), the fast bowler cemented his name in IPL’s history.

Nortje clocked 156km/hour for one of his deliveries bowled to Jos Buttler to send the batsman back to the pavilion for 22. It is the fastest-ever ball bowled in the tournament’s history. Till now, no one has ever clocked such a speed in the history of the IPL. The previous record of fastest delivery belonged to another South African Dale Steyn. While playing for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Steyn had bowled a delivery which touched 154.5km/hour on the speedometer.

After the game, Nortje said that he had no idea that he had bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament. “Really? No idea that I bowled the quickest delivery for the first time. Hearing it for the first time,” Nortje said after the match. (I’ve) been feeling it the last few days. Nice to see some results. Buttler played them really well. Didn’t expect him to go for a six first ball. Maybe he was expecting something else off that delivery. Stuck to my strength and paid off,” Nortje added.

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee who was very quick in his time was quick to acknowledge Nortje’s feat. The former speedster put up an encouraging tweet appreciating Nortje’s efforts. “Seriously good heat from @AnrichNortje02 156.2kmph,” he tweeted.

Ian Bishop, the former West Indian fast bowler was also all praise for Nortje. “A real good bowler with pace and with a lot of variations,” said Bishop. “He will be a trump card for DC,” he added.