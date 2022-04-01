Every human being has mole somewhere on his/her body. There is hardly any person who does not have it on body. According to Moleosophy, the moles present on a person’s body have great significance.

A lot can be ascertained about the future of a person from these moles. The meaning of moles present on different parts of the body is also different. Some moles are auspicious, some are inauspicious. But it is to be noted that the mark of the mole should not be too small. If the mole is big then it would have an effect otherwise it would not.

So let’s know today about the moles located on the body:

Mole on cheek: If someone has a mole on his right cheek, then such a person is a rationalist. They also lead in earning money.

Mole on forehead: A mole in the center of the forehead means that the person is calm, intelligent, hardworking and pure of heart. Furthermore, having a mole on the right side of the forehead means the person is wealthy.

Mole on nose: It has been told in oceanography that if someone has a mole on the right side of the nose, then that person becomes wealthier with less effort.

Mole on ear: If a person has a mole on his/her ear, then his life is full of material pleasures. On the other hand, if there is a mole just above the ear, then the person is intelligent.

Mole on neck: It is believed that if a person has a mole right in front of his neck, then that person is very lucky and skilled in art.

Mole on back: If there is a mole on one’s back around the spine, then the person gets success and fame. On the other hand, if a person has a mole on his shoulders, then it means that the person faces challenges with courage.