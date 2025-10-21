Bhubaneswar: After Diwali celebrations, Bhubaneswar’s air quality was recorded to be 129 at the Lingaraj Mandir station and 98 at the Patia station Tuesday morning (10 a.m.), while Angul recorded AQI of 202, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB report, Angul’s 202 AQI falls under the poor category. In Bhubaneswar, the Lingaraj Mandir station’s 129 AQI is classified as moderate, while Patia’s 98 AQI is considered satisfactory.

In Cuttack, the AQI was 159, which also comes under the moderate category.

AQI readings from other cities showed Baripada at 102 (Moderate), Nayagarh at 62 (Satisfactory), and Keonjhar at 52 (Satisfactory).

The CPCB portal either displayed a network error or reported that data was insufficient for cities such as Rourkela and Balasore, among others.

It can be mentioned here taht an AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

PNN